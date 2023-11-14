A ‘freak’ gust of wind ripped a hole in the ceiling of the popular Thor’s Tipi in the grounds of York’s Principal Hotel as Storm Debi raged across the region.
Thor’s Tipi director Amanda Monaghan told the Press she received a call from the hotel around 6pm, whilst she was working in Museum Garden’s at Thor’s Tipi’s other Christmas venue.
However, the popular hotel attraction, which opened on Friday, was closed on Monday as scheduled, so the damage did not present a threat to anyone.
Amanda said: “The tent did not fall down. The canvas got ripped. There was a big hole.”
READ MORE:
- Storm Debi leaves devastation across North Yorkshire
- Thor’s set to open at Principal York and Museum Gardens
She added the poles and everything else remained standing.
Amanda then put out a call and suddenly ten men turned up to remove the tent. By 6am Tuesday, a new tent had been erected and the furniture was being rearranged for the planned re-opening on Wednesday night.
“It was a really freak gust last night,” she said.
Had the venue been open, people would have quickly been evacuated.
Amanda added she was touched and grateful for the prompt support of staff and volunteers who were able to quickly remove and replace the tent so quickly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel