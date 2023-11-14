Thor’s Tipi director Amanda Monaghan told the Press she received a call from the hotel around 6pm, whilst she was working in Museum Garden’s at Thor’s Tipi’s other Christmas venue.

However, the popular hotel attraction, which opened on Friday, was closed on Monday as scheduled, so the damage did not present a threat to anyone.

Amanda said: “The tent did not fall down. The canvas got ripped. There was a big hole.”

She added the poles and everything else remained standing.

Amanda then put out a call and suddenly ten men turned up to remove the tent. By 6am Tuesday, a new tent had been erected and the furniture was being rearranged for the planned re-opening on Wednesday night.

“It was a really freak gust last night,” she said.

Had the venue been open, people would have quickly been evacuated.

Amanda added she was touched and grateful for the prompt support of staff and volunteers who were able to quickly remove and replace the tent so quickly.