North Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to take extra care this morning after exceptionally heavy rain overnight left roads in North Yorkshire flooded.

The force say they have dealt with calls about people being trapped in vehicles in floodwater, crashes on waterlogged roads and felled trees obstructing carriageways.

The Met Office declared an amber waring in the county, with Storm Debi bringing destructive winds and torrential rain across North Yorkshire during most of last night and the early hours of this morning.

Police worked closely with a number of other response organisations, including the ambulance service, fire service, Highways England, vehicle recovery services and North Yorkshire Council.

North Yorkshire Police’s control room recorded almost 100 incidents between 8pm last night and midnight, and a further 100 between midnight and 8am today, many of which were weather-related.

They included:

4.11am today, Leaming Bar: Man trapped in car in floodwater – water up to bottom of the window

4.19am today, A684 Morton-on-Swale, near Northallerton: Flooding blocking the road. Car stuck in water. Driver trapped in vehicle.

7.21am today, Boroughbridge: Around 2ft of floodwater on a residential road off York Road.

9.56pm yesterday, Gilling East, near Helmsley: Tree blocking the road.

A number of calls about security alarms being activated due to high winds were also received.

Police also dealt with a high number of reports about collisions, several on major routes. They include:

10.27pm yesterday, Appleton Roebuck near York: Overturned car – occupants left the vehicle, which was recovered.

11.12pm yesterday, A59 at Goldsborough near Knaresborough: Vehicle crashed into safety barriers.

2.35am today, A168 near Thirsk: Lorry in a ditch after colliding with another HGV. Road closed for several hours so emergency services could respond and due to recovery operation. Significant traffic disruption.

5.38am today, A1(M) Leaming Bar: Driver reports hitting standing water and spinning into barrier. Highways responding.

6.36am today, A64 Whitwell Hill near Malton: Car spun on carriageway – driver reports hitting standing water. Highways managing traffic flow in the flooded area.

7.12am today, A168 Topcliffe: Car left the road and ended up in a field.

7.23am today, A64 near Bishopthorpe, York: Car collided with parked lorry.

All the incidents above have been dealt with by police and other emergency responders and, fortunately, no serious injuries have been recorded for any of these incidents.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It’s been a busy night with a high number of weather-related calls. We’ve worked hard to keep people safe and keep traffic moving as best we can.

“Storm Debi has passed, but she’s left flooded roads, felled trees and other dangerous debris in her wake.

“So if you’re travelling by road today, be on your guard for unexpected flooding or obstructions, and please allow that little bit of extra time to arrive safely.”