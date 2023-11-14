This is in addition to Radfield Home Care’s home care solutions.

Key highlights of Radfield Home Care's Live-In Care Service include what the company calls Personalised Care, 24/7 Piece of Mind, Holistic Well-Being and Adaptability.

Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale’s Operations Manager, Jess Reed said: “Our new Live-in Care service enables us to help people remain independent and regain confidence in their own homes, instead of the stress that can be caused by moving into a care home.

“With our Live-in Care professionals living with clients, in their own home, it gives families peace of mind and allows clients and Care Professionals to build strong relationships, building the trust and support we can provide. This often leads to improved client wellbeing and social engagement.”

The Radfield brand was established in 1982 as a residential care home, before turning its focus to domiciliary care in 2008. The York, Thirsk & Ryedale Office was launched in 2021

For more information about Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale's Live-In Care Service go to www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk/york