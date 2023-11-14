Event insurance specialists Protectivity analysed over 285,000 Instagram posts featuring location-specific hashtags for 56 UK Christmas markets. These were then ranked to determine which Christmas markets are the most popular on Instagram.

Manchester’s Christmas market tops the list as the most ‘Instagrammable’ with impressive 69,932 posts.

Second was Edinburgh with 54,887 posts, followed by Bath with 35,572 posts, Birmingham fourth with 21,464 posts, and York with 11,330 posts.

Sixth place went to Belfast with 10,089 posts to date, seventh went to Winchester with 9,719 posts, eighth was London on 7,302 posts, ninth was Nottingham on 6,139 posts and tenth was Leeds with 5,250 posts.

Sean Walsh, Head of Marketing at Protectivity said: “It’s great to see that the UK’s Christmas markets have bounced back after the pandemic. Christmas markets have become an integral part of the festive season for many in the UK, bringing joy and light to the winter months.

“It is interesting to note that there are a variety of locations in which the top ten cities are situated in the UK, reflecting there is an event not too far from everyone, so the festivities can be enjoyed by many.”