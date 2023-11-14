It comes after rumoured lineups saw much of the British public excited for the return of the popular reality TV meets competition show.

Previous years of I'm A Celebrity have seen the likes of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock take part along with TV personality Katie Price, footballer Jill Scott and many more.

Now as it returns in just a few days, ITV has confirmed the I'm A Celebrity lineup and it does not disappoint.

Full ITV I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup

Jamie Lynn Spears. (Image: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears

Sister of pop icon Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn is entering the jungle weeks after finishing her stint on the US show, Dancing with the Stars.

Best known for starring in Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias, the actress is ready to face her fears, as she shares: “I am absolutely frightened of everything”.

Adding: "There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously."

Nigel Farage. (Image: ITV)

Nigel Farage

Former UKIP party leader turned GB News Host Nigel Farage has confirmed to be joining I'm A Celebrity.

Although public reaction to Farage has already been mixed, Farage shares he wants to "dispel public misconceptions that he is "mean spirited" ITV share.

The former politician added that he was somewhat inspired by Matt Hancock's stint on the show: "I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor.

"The truth is after the banking issue I raised a few months ago, I was standing up for a million people who had lost their bank accounts, then winning at the TRIC awards, I am going in at a different stage of my career."

Josie Gibson. (Image: ITV)

Josie Gibson

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is beloved for her fun personality and is now ready to take on the jungle.

Excited to meet new celebrities, Josie said: "I don’t think I will get too bored as if I am with lots of people, like I will be in camp, then I think we can have a laugh together.

"It’s actually going to be nice being in one spot for a change as I travel a lot."

Sam Thompson. (Image: ITV)

Sam Thompson

Star of Made in Chelsea Sam Thompson has said he is "so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream."

Thompson, also a radio DJ added: "I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show."

Fred Sirieix. (Image: ITV)

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix is getting ready to swap the First Dates restaurant for I'm A Celebrity and has even got prepared with an intense fitness training programme.

Saying: "I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine - that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity. This isn’t a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul.”

Marvin Humes. (Image: ITV)

Marvin Humes

JLS singer and TV presenter Marvin Humes is getting ready for the jungle, admitting it will be "one million per cent" harder than performing on stage in front of thousands of fans."

Just finishing the JLS tour, Humes admitted it was hard to keep the secret from his bandmates: "It’s been so hard keeping it a secret from them, and when they find out, they are not going to believe it."

Danielle Harold. (Image: ITV)

Danielle Harold

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold has stepped away from her role as Lola Pearce-Brown and is now going into the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Harold has admitted she is terrified of rats but hopes the ITV show will let people she her for herself and now her EastEnders character.

Nella Rose. (Image: ITV)

Nella Rose

Youtuber Nella Rose has more than 750K subscribers and doesn't want to make any drama in the jungle.

Sharing: "I don’t like confrontation though and I don’t argue with people as it doesn’t go anywhere."

Grace Dent (Image: ITV)

Grace Dent

Newspaper food critic and MasterChef star, Grace Dent is ready to try the famous I'm A Celebrity diet of rice and beans.

Saying: "But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

“I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!"

Nick Pickard (Image: Nick Pickard)

Nick Pickard

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard plays Tony Hutchinson and has starred on the show since its first episode in 1995.

Describing I'm A Celebrity as a "once in a lifetime opportunity", Pickard said: "Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited.

"I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday, November 19.