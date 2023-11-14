North Yorkshire Police are asking people to take extra care with your commute this morning after an incident on the A64.

A police spokesman said: "We’re getting calls about a car that’s spun on the A64 at Whitwell Hill, between York and Malton.

"There is a significant amount of standing water on the carriageway, and other roads across North Yorkshire, due to last night’s heavy rain.

"Signage and cones are currently being put in place at this location, but please go steady and reduce your speed if you’re using any of our roads this morning.

"Flooding and downed branches can cause serious injuries to drivers and passengers.

"We’re working with North Yorkshire Council and Highways England to keep traffic all round North Yorkshire flowing as much as road conditions allow."