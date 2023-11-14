A MAN has been injured in a crash between a car and a pedestrian in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.17pm last night (November 13) after reports of a crash in Station Road in York.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from York and Acomb assisted ambulance crews, using crew power only, after a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian and a vehicle.
“The man was left in the care of paramedics.”
