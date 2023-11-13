The county’s police say emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in North Park Road, Harrogate.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was treated by paramedics and has been taken to hospital after being struck by a grey BMW 3-Series.

Traffic officers are appealing for any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing the grey BMW 3-Series in the moments before the collision, which was reported just before 4.10pm today (November 13).

A large section of North Park Road is currently closed to allow police to investigate.

Road closures are at junctions with Queen’s Parade, York Place, Harcourt Drive and other adjoining roads. The roads are likely to stay closed for some time and police are advising motorists to use alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at Jon.Moss@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.

Please quote reference NYP13112023-0349 when sharing information.