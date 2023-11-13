The guide ranks law firms and solicitors based on thorough, independent research, including tens of thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients.

It recognises Lupton Fawcett among the top firms in Yorkshire in employment, real estate, corporate, family and intellectual property law.

The guide also highlights seven Lupton Fawcett solicitors as leading individuals or notable practitioners.

Managing partner James Richardson said: “Our inclusion in the Chambers 2024 guide is further evidence of our expertise across a wide range of fields. As with the recent Legal 500 rankings, we are ranked in some cases alongside or ahead of much larger firms, demonstrating the quality of our offering and the talent and knowledge of our people.

“I’m particularly pleased by our ranking in corporate law, where three members of our team are recognised as leading individuals in the region, reflecting the depth of our experience and our outstanding reputation in this field.”

In the corporate ranking Lupton Fawcett is in Band 2 and noted for excelling across M&A, corporate governance and compliance. Client comments included: “Without them the deal would have been impossible to get off the ground. They were outstanding.”

In real estate, the firm, ranked in Band 5, handles asset classes including commercial, residential and industrial properties, with one client noting: “Lupton Fawcett has always found a solution which is commercially sensible and protects our position.”

The rankings place the firm’s family law department in Band 3 and highlight its capability in divorce and financial disputes and its particular expertise in cases involving substantial business and overseas assets. Clients reported that “the team works well together, with strong communication.”

In employment law, where it is ranked in Band 3, client comments included: “Lupton Fawcett always offer an excellent service - I cannot recommend them enough.” The firm is noted for its employment capabilities in the education, healthcare and technology sectors.

The firm was in Band 3 for intellectual property (IP) law, with much understanding of issues faced by IT, retail and manufacturing firms.

It comes on the back of the firm’s recognition across 12 areas of practice in the 2024 Legal 500 UK rankings earlier this month.