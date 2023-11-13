POLICE have put out a warning to the public as Storm Debi intensifies.
North Yorkshire police say they are currently experiencing increased call volumes on 999 and 101 lines with calls because of the storm.
Read next:
- 'We are shocked' - decision made on fate of sign on one of York's oldest buildings
- Shopworker attacked in raid on York store
- Man fighting for his life after crashing into lamppost
A force spokesman said: "For fallen trees, please call the Highways Department at North Yorkshire County Council on 0300 131 2 131 or City of York Council on 01904 551550."
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Before you set off on your journey home today be aware Storm Debi is affecting most areas of the county
"There is currently and amber warning for strong winds across the west side of the county with the remainder of the county under a yellow warning. There is also a yellow warning for heavy rainfall for the whole of the county.
"We are receiving a number of calls, particularly in The Dales and Hawes area, reporting floodwater – please remember it only takes a couple of centimetres of floodwater to damage a car.
"Please plan your route and check it is not affected by the ongoing storm.
"Details of areas affected by the storm can be found on the Met Office website."
The Met Office said Storm Debi would track across the region, with gusts of around 65mph expected through Co Antrim and Co Down.
One of the highest gusts recorded on Monday morning was a wind speed of 74mph at Killowen in Co Down.
NIE Networks said about 2,000 customers were without power, mainly around Craigavon, Newry and Downpatrick.
A number of roads were closed in the Ballymena area due to fallen trees and the Department for Infrastructure said there were reports of a landslip on the A2 Shore Road in Glenarm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article