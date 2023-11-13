York BID has partnered with local charities, schools and artist Sian Ellis to scatter ten statues around the city.

Participants can pick up their Nutcracker Trail leaflets from the Visit York Information Centre.

The trail is open from Thursday November 16 until Thursday January 4.

Furthermore, there’s a chance to win a £250 York Gift Card if you can find the names of all 10 nutcrackers, plus 1 of 10 miniature nutcrackers if you work out the link between all of the nutcracker names.

Entries can be submitted at the Visit York Information Centre or via Santa's post box at Museum Gardens.

York BID Operations Manager, Carl Alsop, who is coordinating the event, said: “York Nutcracker Trail is a great way to celebrate the festive season; the nutcrackers are spread out so that everyone can enjoy the variety of local businesses the city has to offer. It makes for a great family day out and, with prizes to be won, it’s definitely worth completing the trail!”

York BID Project Manager, Rachel Bean, who coordinated the design of the nutcrackers, said: “For the first time, each of the 10 Nutcrackers have a bespoke design and five of these have been inspired by drawings submitted by local charities and schools.

“Sian has done an amazing job of bringing these ideas to life and capturing the picturesque winter season in York.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Sian as well as York Mind, Changing Lives, My Sight, St Wilfrid's R C Primary School, and Wigginton Primary School for their involvement. We were blown away by their submissions and can’t wait for visitors to experience them.”

For more information about the York Nutcracker Trail, visit https://www.theyorkbid.com/york-nutcracker-trail/.