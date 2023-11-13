Grantley Hall in Ripon, North Yorkshire won the title of Best Service in the UK after recently winning the award for Best Countryside Hotel at the Awards for Excellence 2023.

The awards also feature some of the best hotels, spas, restaurants, bars and more across Europe, The Mediterranean, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and beyond.

Grantley Hall was named alongside the likes of Matfen Hall, Northumberland which claimed the accolade for Best Recently Renovated Hotel.

You can see all winners at the Awards for Excellence 2024 by Condé Nast Johansens here.

Treat yourself to an 'unforgettable 10-course tasting menu' at Grantley Hall

Commenting about the dining experience at Grantley Hall, Condé Nast Johansens said: “For a cocktail or two and the best view of Grantley’s Japanese garden, book a table at the pan-Asian Bar & Restaurant EightyEight.

“Alternatively, there’s Norton Bar or Valeria’s late-night Champagne and cocktail bar.

“Afternoon tea is taken in the Drawing Room, whilst British/European favourites are available in Fletchers and an unforgettable 10-course tasting menu featuring organic ingredients grown on-site is served in the Michelin Starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.”

On Tripadvisor, Grantley Hall has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 740 reviews, receiving lots of praise.

One recent guest posted: “We were absolutely surprised and delighted to visit Grantley Hall during our recent stay in Ripon.

“It was a chance visit and we stayed for lunch. The reception we received was super and the service second to none.

“Our first port of call was the bar and we met Reece who was very friendly and accommodating.

“After lunch, we met Thierry who gave us a brief tour of the hotel and pointed out the facilities. This involved a tour of the Japanese garden.

“All in all our 3-hour stay was one of the highlights of our holiday in Yorkshire and the Lakes. We will return."

Have you stayed in a luxury room at Grantley Hall? (Image: Tripadvisor)

Another customer wrote: “Excellent Service, Amazing Hotel from the doorman, check-in and the Housekeeping team the staff did a fantastic job!

“Nicolette the Executive Housekeeper was extremely professional and went above and beyond for our stay! Truly a 5* experience!”

Charlotte Evans, group publishing director at Condé Nast Johansens said: “We are delighted to celebrate new and returning establishments across the globe.

“Following our 40th anniversary last year, the 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence continue to acknowledge, reward and honour luxury hospitality from our carefully chosen collection of recommended properties.”