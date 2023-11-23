Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s ready-made Christmas packages provide the ultimate festive getaway – minus the stress of planning.

On Christmas Eve, arrive at leisure to the warmth of roaring log fires and twinkling Christmas trees, before enjoying a delicious afternoon tea in the terrace, courtyard and bar. In the evening, indulge in a freshly prepared candle lit dinner complete with canapé and a glass of champagne.

As Christmas Day begins, start the special day with a traditional English breakfast and a glass of buck’s fizz. The five-course Christmas lunch begins with a champagne and canapé reception, followed by a sumptuous menu and a visit from Father Christmas. Afterwards, settle down in the lounge for an informal evening with a full buffet supper.

As Boxing Day rolls around, start the day with a hearty breakfast before spending the day at leisure. For those wanting something more active, enjoy a walk around Leeds or instead choose to relax in the hotel’s spa.

Two night stay* £380 per adult

Three night stay* £475 per adult

Four night stay*£570 per adult

*All stays include dinner, bed and breakfast. Supplements apply for single occupancy rooms.

Festive afternoon tea

The festive holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself and your nearest and dearest, so there’s no better time to indulge in Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s afternoon tea. Guests can expect classic festive flavours like smoked salmon, turkey and cranberry, followed by some more unique tasting notes in the form of prune, Armagnac and walnut tartlet. Each delicacy is hand crafted by the hotel’s team of award-winning chefs.

Festive afternoon tea - £32.95 per person*

Champagne afternoon tea - £39.95 per person*

*Pre-booking is required.

Santa’s Sunday lunches

Santa Claus is coming to town…and he’s checking in to Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa on December 3, 10 and 17.

The only thing better than a delicious, homecooked Sunday lunch created by the hotel’s award-winning chefs is the look on your little one’s face when they see that Father Christmas has popped in to say hello.

Adult three-courses - £33.95 per person*

Children (under 12yrs) - £17.95 per person*

*Pre-booking is required. Price includes a visit from Father Christmas and a gift for all children under 12 years.

A Christmas ball

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s festive party evenings promise fabulous entertainment and delicious food served in style from your greeting on arrival to the closing dance and carriages.

Take your seat amidst the twinkling twilight for a delicious three-course festive feast and allow Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa to turn your celebrations into one spectacular evening with a dedicated team on hand to make the night one to remember.

Dates

Friday, November 24 - £68.95 per person*

Saturday, November 25 - £68.95 per person*

Friday, December 1 - £72.95 per person*

Saturday, December 2 - £72.95 per person*

Friday, December 8 - £72.95 per person*

Saturday, December 9 - £72.95 per person*

Friday, December 15 - £72.95 per person*

Saturday, December 16 - £72.95 per person*

Thursday, December 21 - £72.95 per person*

*Pre-booking and a deposit of £10 per person is required.

The gift of Daniel Thwaites

Give the gift of Daniel Thwaites this Christmas. Where small details, make a big difference. Whoever you’re shopping for, a gift voucher to spend in one of Daniel Thwaites’ stunning properties is a beautiful present itself. From spa days to afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Prices start at £25, and a full range of gift vouchers can be found online here.

Why Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa?

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa is just a stone's throw from the best Leeds has to offer - fantastic shopping, vibrant night life, nearby Harrogate, York, and The Dales beyond. Thoughtful accommodation, onsite restaurant, and spa facilities make the hotel the perfect destination for Christmas. For those looking to get out and enjoy the winter weather, why not take a stroll around Harewood House, or take in the sights at The Royal Armouries Museum?

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your Christmas visit to Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa, please contact the reservations team on 0113 264 1000 or email reception@thorpeparkhotel.co.uk