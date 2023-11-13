North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a violent incident in McDonald’s, Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "Two men, aged 19 and 31, have already been arrested in connection with the incident at the Cambridge Road fast food outlet.

"It happened at around 4.30am on Sunday, October 15 and involved multiple people fighting. An investigation is ongoing.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email benjamin.ambler2@northyorkshire.police.uk"

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230195734 when passing on information.