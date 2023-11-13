New Street is a disaster zone for pedestrians, and elsewhere there are orange marks on paving flags - intended to draw attention to the long overdue repair.

Litter is left on seats with cups of upturned liquids making it impossible to sit down.

Today I saw a member of the public armed with a supply of supermarket carrier bags in Kings Square picking up litter.

He is to be applauded, but come on, York council, get some sense of pride back into the city.

Mrs S Galloway, Foxwood, York