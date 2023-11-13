The city centre of York is a mess. Not from streetworks or signs, but from broken pavements, litter and leaking litterbins - the one outside the Spurriergate Centre being the worst, with liquid oozing from its interior onto the pavement.
New Street is a disaster zone for pedestrians, and elsewhere there are orange marks on paving flags - intended to draw attention to the long overdue repair.
Litter is left on seats with cups of upturned liquids making it impossible to sit down.
Today I saw a member of the public armed with a supply of supermarket carrier bags in Kings Square picking up litter.
He is to be applauded, but come on, York council, get some sense of pride back into the city.
Mrs S Galloway, Foxwood, York
