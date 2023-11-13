North Yorkshire Police say a member of staff at a shop in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth was attacked at and a theft occurred about 4pm on Thursday, October 5.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they may have information that could help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC296 Burrows."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230189129 when passing on information.

Police have issued a still image of a man they would like to speak to after a member of staff was attacked at a shop in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth (Image: North Yorkshire Police)