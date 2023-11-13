A SHOPLIFTER has attacked a member of staff in a raid at a store in York.
North Yorkshire Police say a member of staff at a shop in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth was attacked at and a theft occurred about 4pm on Thursday, October 5.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they may have information that could help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC296 Burrows."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230189129 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article