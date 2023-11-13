This thought was triggered by the report on page 7 of Saturday’s Press (November 11) about the mystery apparent closure of the Brigadier Gerard.

By some convoluted thought process I’m reminded of the Scarlet Pimpernel. Perhaps it’s the seeming unpredictability, the apparent randomness or the sudden and unexpected nature of these closures, reopenings, closures again.

Do Sam Smith’s hostelries in other areas share this rollercoaster experience? Do customers who’ve booked a function get prior notice of an impending closure? What about the regulars? So many questions but that’s the way it is with mysteries! What will be the next chapter in this still unfolding ‘puzzling pubs’ drama?

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York