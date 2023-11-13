The welding and fabrication company, founded in 1983, received a range of support, guidance, and solutions from the programme, including personal engagement from Heidi Green of North Yorkshire Council and extensive support from Mike Pennington of the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

A Digital Roadmap, developed in collaboration with Oxford Innovation, identified the right digital solutions for the business.

Tadweld also benefitted from networking opportunities and best practice sharing through Business Roundtable and Made Smarter events. Most notably, the company received a £20,000 Made Smarter grant to support their investment in cutting-edge laser welding technology and an additional £1,000 grant towards IT equipment.

Chris Houston, Managing Director of Tadweld, said: “The introduction of laser welding technology represents a significant step forward for Tadweld.

“As a pioneering technology in the welding industry, it offers numerous advantages over traditional methods, particularly in terms of weld quality and cleanliness. These aspects are crucial in the high-tech sectors Tadweld serves, including food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. “

Furthermore, with support from Calderdale College and York-based leadership and engagement specialists Pro-Development (UK) Limited, staff have benefited from management training courses and an Employee Engagement Survey.

Now, the company is exploring further training opportunities through the York & North Yorkshire LEP ‘Skills Bootcamps’ and the Made Smarter program for Digital Transformation and Supervisor skills.

Looking ahead, Tadweld plans to have the laser welding equipment in place by January 2024. Tadweld is also considering further digital investments in systems and equipment for the future, as they strive to remain at the forefront of innovation in their industry.

Mike Pennington said: “Tadweld’s commitment to embracing digital technologies and their dedication to offering top-quality solutions to their clients is truly commendable. I am proud to have played a part in their success and excited to witness the positive impact this support will have on their future endeavours.”

Tadweld’s commitment to innovation and growth exemplifies their dedication to delivering top-quality steelwork solutions to their clients, he continued, adding the company’s journey is a testament to the opportunities that digital transformation can unlock for businesses, ultimately strengthening the local economy and reinforcing Tadcaster’s position as a hub of industrial excellence.

The Made Smarter and Skills Bootcamps programmes are live and ready for new applicants now. For more details, head to ynygrowthhub.com or email support@ynygrowthhub.com.