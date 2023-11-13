The Chambers rankings stem from tens of thousands of interviews with lawyers and their clients to obtain a view of each submitting law firm and to understand the level of service and work offered.

Employment law expert Caroline Neadley and agriculture and rural affairs specialist Neil Franklin are highlighted as “Notable Practitioners” in Chambers for their experience and ability in their respective sectors. The pair were also recognised as “Leading Individuals” in the recent edition of The UK Legal 500.

Listing Rollits as a band 2 specialist for employment law, Chambers notes experience in many industry sectors including food services, education and manufacturing.

Client testimonials reported “outstanding” levels of care and attention with Caroline Neadley noted for her “deep understanding” and for being “extremely responsive” to client needs.

The Rollits agricultural and rural affairs team is also ranked in band 2 and is renowned for its strong focus on the sector. Staff handle many matters for large, landed estates, farmers and landowners, including landlord and tenant issues, secured lending, and farm and woodland sales and purchases. Neil Franklin is singled out for his specialist work in commercial property and agricultural property for rural clients, and for his extensive experience of farm purchases, sales and tenancies. Clients have praised him for his promptness, reliability and attention to detail which is “second to none”.

Rollits’ corporate team is also ranked in band 2, with particular strengths in education and food. The team advises clients, from SMEs and owner-managed businesses to large public and private companies and financial institutions. John Flanagan is named as a key contact in the corporate team.

Douglas Oliver is listed as a notable practitioner for his work with housing associations on matters including planning agreements, shared ownership leases, acquisitions and disposals.

Ralph Gilbert, Managing Partner of Rollits, said: “Chambers & Partners UK is one of the most prestigious legal directories globally and is known for its rigorous research and independent rankings.

“We are delighted to have achieved such a notable ranking in the latest edition of the publication. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and to the high quality of legal services that we provide to our clients.”