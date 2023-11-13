The 300-year-old House has been transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes, and projections, creating a Neverland-inspired festive experience.

Due to ticket demand, Castle Howard has extended the run which was originally billed to close on January 2 to January 7.

Last year’s 2022 event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which was a landmark moment for the stately home in the context of post-pandemic recovery.

Castle Howard at Christmas (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design have created the magical installations inside the House for the sixth year running, including a Mermaid’s Lagoon, Captain Hook’s Cabin, and the Jolly Roger.

The team have prioritised sustainability and used recycled materials including paper and glass in their designs. imitating the dog, a northern theatre company specialising in digital projections, have joined the team for the first time to create immersive projections and soundscapes.

Abbi Ollive, Director of Marketing and Visitors, said: "Christmas at Castle Howard is a special event for so many of our visitors and we’re thrilled to launch our 2023 experience.

The grand Castle Howard halls have been transformed by the talented CLW Event Design and imitating the dog teams into a festive treat full of creative storytelling, designed to delight and inspire our visitors.

Nicholas and Victoria Howard (Image: Charlotte Graham)

The Peter Pan story is beautiful, nostalgic, and heart-warming, and we’re hoping everyone that experiences it rediscovers their inner child and leaves believing in fairies."

This year Castle Howard is also offering accessible events to open the experience to even more people, including British Sign Language interpreted guided tours and Calm Sessions.

Father Christmas is also paying a special visit to the stately home. Visitors can book for Father Christmas in the Castle to meet him in the main House, or Santa’s Grotto to meet him in the Stable Courtyard. Wreath Making is also available, plus a special opportunity to meet Design Director of CLW Event Design, Adrian Lillie, and enjoy a Guided Tour from his creative perspective.

Castle Howard’s charity partner for 2023 is Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

Castle Howard at Christmas (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Author JM Barrie gifted the rights to the Peter Pan story to GOSH in 1929, and to this day the royalties continue to benefit the seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at the hospital. This special experience at Castle Howard will continue this legacy. Visitors to the site will also get the opportunity to donate to GOSH Charity when they purchase tickets or in the Chapel.

For more information go to Tickets: castlehoward.co.uk