The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments to intervene on behalf of struggling families.

Overall, prices of baby formula have risen by 24% in the past two years which has led many families to desperate measures, including stealing formula, buying on the black market or substituting formula for condensed milk.

In an interview with Sky News WHO technical officer, Laurence Grummer-Strawn called out the "profit-driven" multinational manufacturers for "manipulating the price" of their baby formulas.

He said: "It is shocking to be seeing a high-income country like the UK facing these kinds of problems where mothers can't afford to feed their babies."

Some families have resorted to stealing formula or buying on the black market because of the higher prices (Image: Getty Images)

When asked if it amounted to exploitation, Mr Grummer-Strawn said: "Yes, I think we can say that when you see that these prices are being driven down to the consumers and having to pay extremely high prices.

"They're in a very vulnerable situation, that they have infants that have to be fed and there aren't many alternatives out there for them and there aren't really other companies they can turn to.

"You're exploiting them to increase the profits of these companies, and they have huge profit margins."

What solutions are there to baby formula prices?





Speaking on how to try and solve the issue of baby formula prices, Mr Grummer-Strawn said there needed to be Government action with a lowering of prices but in a "sustainable way".

He added: "We have to have government action. To be setting up a situation where people are dependent on these baby banks and food banks to be providing this, that's not a sustainable way for families to get what they need."

WHO has called for Government action to help reduce baby formula prices (Image: Canva)

Baby banks and food banks across the UK have reported a surge in families in need of help.

This has often been parents who are in work but are still struggling to afford formula milk and other essentials.

Many of the charities have said they are worried the workload is unsustainable.

Danone, which makes the Aptamil and Cow & Gate brands said it is facing "unprecedented increases in the cost of ingredients, manufacturing, storage and transport" with many other companies saying similar circumstances were the reasons behind higher prices.