Taking place on Thursday November 16 from 5.30pm – 11pm at Manahatta, 3 Little Stongate, those registering to attend the free event will receive a complimentary drink before meeting with other liked-minded executives from the wider tech sector.

With a mission to deliver a year-round events schedule throughout the Yorkshire region, Silicon Yorkshire purposefully arranges activities outside of more traditional settings such as Leeds to attract a wider audience and be more inclusive.

Managing Director at Silicon Yorkshire, Gareth Huxall, said: "“We have had some great events this year and have purposely hosted several of these outside of the more traditional locations, such as Leeds.

“When we came to York back in April, it was great to see so many people taking the opportunity to meet in person. As an organisation, we have facilitated thousands of introductions this year and we want that to continue.

“We hope that we will see some familiar faces and introduce new contacts to the group. After all, we want to show what a difference we can make when we extend our networks and work collaboratively together for the benefit of everyone.”

For more information about the York event, those interested are asked to visit: https://www.siliconyorkshire.com/#/event/1267

Attracting 3,000 pre-registrations before launch, Silicon Yorkshire brings professionals from start-up, scale-up and more established businesses from technology ecosystems throughout Yorkshire together. The group has ambitions to become the largest and most active tech community in the UK.

For more details about Silicon Yorkshire and the growing community of tech specialists go to: https://www.siliconyorkshire.com/.