With an aim to support small businesses facing persistent economic challenges, ‘The Tour’ visited York to support and celebrate the area's local firms.

This included meeting Chris Wilkinson, who runs Remedy Coffee Shop.

Other visits on the day included fabric shop and sewing studio, Sewcialising. And there was a flurry of activity on social media, where interviews with local leaders including Alex Hall founder of Born of Botanics, and Adam and Rachel from the Little Blondie Bakehouse were live streamed.

Alex Hall, founder of Born of Botanics said: “It was fabulous to be involved in the Small Business Saturday Tour this year. It was great to reflect with the team on how things have been over the last year. 2023 has raised many challenges for us as a small business. 60% of York are independents but with only 30% of these being made up of retailers it’s a tough place to be on the high street right now. It’s fabulous to have the campaign showcasing some of these businesses!”

Once again supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow, ‘The Tour’ is visiting 23 towns and cities across the UK during November, before finishing off in London ahead of Small Business Saturday on December 2.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We’re so glad that we could visit York and celebrate all the fantastic businesses in the area. I’m so inspired for the year ahead after chatting to so many entrepreneurs, and very happy that we got to shine a light on their successes.

“Small business owners make up such an important part of the UK economy and their local community here in Yorkshire, so it’s great to celebrate them with the Small Business Saturday campaign.”

Many entrepreneurs from across the region also joined business mentoring and workshops, as part of an online training and skills support programme, which is being offered free by the Small Business Saturday campaign throughout November.

Chris Sims, Managing Director Small and Medium Enterprise at BT, said: “Small Business Saturday is a fantastic initiative that empowers entrepreneurs to tackle the biggest challenges they are facing today. This year small businesses can access specialist mentoring and support, giving them tailored guidance on issues ranging from effective marketing to cyber security.”

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores. Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

To get involved in ‘The Tour’ locally, or book virtual one-to-one mentoring sessions and workshops, small businesses should visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour.