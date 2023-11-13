Isaac Calvert, 15, who goes to Millthorpe School in York, took the title after competing at the WKC World Championship in Orlando, Florida.

He qualified for the world championships at the English National Championship back in March this year and headed stateside last month to compete against teams from all over the world.

Isaac competed in two kickboxing categories, points and light continuous. He successfully took the gold medal in his light continuous category, officially gaining him the title of World Champion for his age and weight category. He also took a bronze medal in a very talented points category.

Isaac Calvert (Image: Supplied)

Isaac attended the championship with seven immediate teammates from Kenshin Martial Arts, based in Leeds, and as a team they bagged four gold, three silver and five bronze medals. The wider ‘Team England’ finished third on the medal table with a total of 32 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals.

Isaac’s mum, Simone Horsley, said: “I could not be prouder of how hard Isaac has trained in the lead up to the championship and how he dedicates his time and effort to a sport he loves.”

Millthorpe's assistant head Adam Baybutt, said: "We are absolutely thrilled for Isaac. We know how hard he works on his martial arts and is so dedicated, committing lots of time to hone his skills.

"What is equally impressive is how humble he is about his amazing achievements.

"All of the students in school are "rubbing shoulders" with a World Champion, but you would never know. Isaac just takes it all in his stride and gets on with things.

"Furthermore, just hours after landing back in England, Isaac was back in school sitting his mock exams.

"He is a remarkable and talented young man, and we are very proud of him."

The school is part of South Bank Multi Academy Trust which operates six York schools - Millthorpe, York High, Carr Juniors, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe.

The WKC World Championships are an annual martial arts competition where competitors from all over the world test their skills against the best of the best in their particular martial arts discipline and they are divided by age or weight class as appropriate.

Isaac with his medal (Image: Supplied)