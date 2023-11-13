Mr Cameron walked inside No 10 shortly before 9am amid a ministerial reshuffle, raising speculation that he could be in line for a dramatic return to government.

Rishi Sunak has already sacked Suella Braverman from her position as home secretary this morning, with current foreign secretary James Cleverly being touted for the job.

A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

As well as Ms Braverman, Mr Sunak received the resignation of veteran schools minister Nick Gibb and health minister Neil O’Brien.

Mr Gibb said: ““Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election.

“To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.

“I campaigned for Rishi last Summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

While Mr O’Brien, MP for Harborough, posted on X: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care).

“Great ministerial team and spads (special advisers) and some fab officials.

“But with so much going on locally I want to focus 100% on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches. I’m also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached).”

Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary

Ms Braverman's position had come under increasing scrutiny following an article she wrote for the Times, published on Thursday.

In the article Ms Braverman criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, and said protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of those seen in Northern Ireland.

The home secretary also accused the Met Police of a “double standard “over their handling of protests.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on the article.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister had shown “sheer cowardice” in keeping Suella Braverman in post as home secretary for as long as he did, as the party demanded a general election.

Sir Ed Davey said: “Suella Braverman was never fit to be home secretary. Rishi Sunak knew this and he still appointed her.

“It was the Prime Minister’s sheer cowardice that kept her in the job even for this long. We are witnessing a broken party and a broken Government, both of which are breaking this country.

“This whole sorry saga has shown the Conservative Party for what they truly are – an unruly mob more focused on fighting and undermining each other rather than standing up for their constituents and fixing the country that they have broken.

“They need to put us all out of our misery and call a general election now.”