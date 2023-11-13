A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

After being sacked, Suella Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”, adding: “I will have more to say in due course.”

Ms Braverman's position had come under increasing scrutiny following an article she wrote for the Times, published on Thursday.

In the article Ms Braverman criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, and said protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of those seen in Northern Ireland.

This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary. 3/3 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 12, 2023

The home secretary also accused the Met Police of a “double standard “over their handling of protests.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on the article.

Cabinet ministers resign

Veteran schools minister Nick Gibb has announced he has quit the government and will not stand at the next general election.

“Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election,” he said.

“To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.”

He added: “I campaigned for Rishi last Summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

Health minister Neil O’Brien also announced that he is stepping down.

One of the responsibilities Mr O’Brien had in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was for tobacco and addiction.

He was due to play a key role in delivering Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s effective ban on smoking and vaping in the younger generation.

Tweeting a picture of a child’s arts-and-crafts style sheep, the Harborough MP wrote: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC.

“Great ministerial team and spads (special advisers) and some fab officials.

“But with so much going on locally I want to focus 100% on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches. I’m also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached).”

