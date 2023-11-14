The consumer champion has declared Richer Sounds its best tech retailer, based on the overall experience, the quality of products available, customer service, range of products available, aftercare service and value for money.

The retailer, founded by Julian Richer in 1978, received a customer score of 95 per cent overall - one of the highest customer scores Which? has ever recorded.

It boasts five-star ratings for almost every measure in the survey - including product range and quality, customer service, ease of using website/app, deliveries, after sales care and value for money.

One shopper summed this up by telling Which? the retailer’s “knowledge and customer service is second to none”. Another said: "Quality products at keen prices”.

READ MORE:

Therefore, Richer Sounds, which has a branch in St Sampson’s Square, York, has been named a Which? Recommend Provider (WRP).

Leading the pack for home appliances was another specialist retailer, Euronics, with an 88 per cent customer score.

Its network of more than 600 independent shops, including Herbert Todd House at Huntington, combine the personal service of local experts (many stores have been run by the same family for generations) with the reassurance of an established brand.

Earning five stars for customer service and product quality, shoppers also rated the store highly for range, after sales and value for money which all got four stars.

One shopper said: “Very helpful local retailer who can source a large range of products from Euronics at short notice. Very competitive prices. Great service.”.

At the other end of the spectrum, B&M finished at the bottom of the table for home appliances, with Home Bargains just above it.

Which? Reports B&M didn’t manage to get more than two stars in any category.

One unhappy B&M customer said: “Poorly designed appliance – no on/off switch; has to be plugged/unplugged”.

DIY giant B&Q (68% customer score) was also towards the bottom of Which?’s ranking for home appliances, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda (all 70% customer score) not far behind.

When it comes to tech, The Range (68% customer score) was at the bottom of the table alongside three supermarkets, Sainsbury’s (68% customer score), Asda/George and Tesco (69% customer score) not far behind.

All four retailers performed poorly for customer service although all got three stars each when it came to value for money. All but Tesco scored poorly for product quality.

Ele Clark, Which? Retail Editor, said: “With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, shoppers may be looking to get a speedy new laptop or shiny kitchen appliance - but we’ve found some retailers simply aren’t up to scratch when it comes to quality or customer service.

“Our research shows that shoppers wanting help with big purchases are best off sticking to specialist retailers, where customer care and technical expertise are a priority.”