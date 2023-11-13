EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called after 6.30am today (November 13) after reports of a crash on the A168 at Sowerby near Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: “Thirsk crews assisted police at a crash involving a lorry hitting a road sign and the road sign was then left hanging over the roadway in a precarious position.
”Crews have now removed the sign and made it safe.”
