North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called after 6.30am today (November 13) after reports of a crash on the A168 at Sowerby near Thirsk.

A service spokesman said: “Thirsk crews assisted police at a crash involving a lorry hitting a road sign and the road sign was then left hanging over the roadway in a precarious position.

”Crews have now removed the sign and made it safe.”