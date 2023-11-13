Humberside Police say investigations are underway after a crash in Rawcliffe Road in Goole on Saturday (November 11).



It took place at about 11.30pm when a blue Audi A5 left the road and collided with a lamppost, fence and a hedge.



The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be life threatening.



Anyone that witnessed the collision, or the car being driven prior to the collision, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 594 of 11 November.



Alternatively, you can report information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.