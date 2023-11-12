Amanda Watson walked alongside two large agricultural vehicles in the procession through the streets of the City of London on Saturday as part of the Worshipful Company of Farmers’ contribution.

She and fellow participant Emily Marshall from Beverley were taking part in their roles as student and young farm ambassadors with the National Farmers’ Union.

Master of the Worshipful Company of Farmers Guy Brogden said: “The Worshipful Company of Farmers is once again delighted to support the Lord Mayors Show and bring together representatives from the agricultural world, especially all the volunteers, ambassadors, and supporters from Surrey Docks Farm, NFU and Red Tractor.

"Our machinery sponsors this year are Case IH, who have supplied the tractors for the show, to whom we are very grateful. I hope everyone has a very successful day.”