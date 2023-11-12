Drax Power Station is lighting up one of its 114-metre-tall cooling towers to commemorate those who die in war.

The enormous flower first shone yesterday from 6pm to midnight. It is the fourth year Drax power station has staged the enormous commemoration.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax, said: “Drax has supported the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal for many years, and this projection is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring sacrifices made by generations of armed forces personnel.

“We have many veterans working at Drax, and I know this weekend is a particularly poignant one for them. This is not only a moment to remember those sadly no longer with us, but also an opportunity to help those who have served in the armed forces and are transitioning to civilian life today.

"That is why we are so proud to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal as all the money raised goes to providing financial, social, and emotional support to veterans and their families.”