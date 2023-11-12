Co-presenter Ant McPartlin has teased the "incredible cast" set to enter the I'm A Celeb jungles for the 2023 series of the ITV show.
Seen arriving in Australia after a long flight from the UK, Ant told reporters waiting at the airport: "I can't wait for the show to begin, it's an incredible cast. It'll be nice to be reunited with Dec and it'll be nice to see him."
This comes as the new series of the reality programme gets underway on Sunday, November 19 at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Very little is known about this year's line-up with controversial personalities like former UKIP leader Nigel Farage tipped to take on the Bushtucker Trials this year.
Put a Star in your diary ⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Fijr9oFuHt— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2023
Ant excited to be reunited with Dec ahead of I'm A Celeb return
Speaking of his old friend Dec, Ant told the Mirror: "It will be nice to be reunited with him, he’s had a family holiday.”
Smiling, the ITV star added: “It will be nice to see his tan lines. We will run towards each on the beach in open arms.”
Ant continued to praise this year's I'm A Celebrity line-up, saying: "I thought last year's series was great and with this year's series, the cast is shaping up to be really strong. Very strong."
Not quite live from the jungle yet 🤣 But they will be very soon!— ITV (@ITV) November 6, 2023
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and @ITVX 🌴🥾#ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/v0dzru2HFq
Last year's series saw famous faces like Culture Club singer Boy George, disgraced Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Lioness Jill Scott (who was crowned Queen of the Jungle) take part.
Ant and Dec will now begin rehearsals on-site for the new series with 'guinea pig' contestants being used to fill in before the celebrities arrive.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 19 from 9 pm.
