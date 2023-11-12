The warning will affect various parts of the country including Wales (where winds could reach 80mph), Northern England and Northern Ireland.

The yellow alert will be in place from 4 am on Monday, November 13 until 6 pm that same day.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Storm Debi will develop quickly and bring potentially very strong and damaging winds."

#StormDebi has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong and potentially disruptive winds to the UK on Monday, in addition to heavy rain



Stay #WeatherAware

He added: “The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.

"Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued."

What to expect as Met Office issues yellow weather alert for Storm Debi

Yellow weather warning issued



Strong winds across northern England and parts of Wales



Monday 0400 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware

The Met Office has warned of "very strong and disruptive winds", telling UK residents to brace for possible "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

Road, rail, air and ferry services may also be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close with power cuts also possible, impacting other services like mobile phone coverage.

In coastal regions, "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

