Arsonists targeted a children’s playground and set fire to some of the equipment yesterday evening.
Selby firefighters were called out to Petre Playground behind Petre Avenue in Selby at 8.20pm.
They found a children’s play swing on fire. They extinguished the fire and made the area safe.
After carrying out an investigation, they said the fire had been started deliberately.
