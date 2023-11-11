They are all members of B Company, Yorkshire North and West Army Cadet Force, which is based in Duncombe Barracks on Burtonstone Lane, Clifton

They were giving shoppers and those visiting tourist sites and hospitality venues in the city centre a chance to contribute to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The York civic and military commemoration will be held at the city's war memorial in Memorial Gardens tomorrow morning and will be proceeded and followed by processions through the city centre.

A gun salute will be fired to mark the Two Minute silence.

The main parade of serving military personnel and military and uniformed civilian organisations will leave Clifford’s Tower at 10.20am and include the Lord Mayor and the Civic Party and other civilian and military dignitaries.

Veterans led by Martin Rowley BEM, vice chair of the York branch of the Royal British Legion, will gather in Stonegate from 10am and also parade through the centre. Anyone who has served at least a day in uniform and received a service number is welcome to join.

Both processions will go to the Memorial Gardens for the annual commemoration service. .

The ceremony will begin at 10:58am with the ‘Ode to the Fallen’, ahead of the ‘Last Post’ and a gun salute at 11am. This will be followed by prayers; local organisations will lay wreaths, led by the Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Johanna Ropner, and the Lord Mayor. The Band of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, The Band of the Mercian Regiment and the York Railway Institute Band will provide music for the parade and service.

The parade will then return to St Helen’s Square where the Mansion House flag will be lowered to half-mast, as a mark of respect, as the Lord Mayor, Civic Party and guests salute the parade as it continues along Coney Street.

The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, said: “Remembrance Sunday has always been a very special day in York’s calendar.

"This important day is an opportunity for us to come together to pay our respects and show our gratitude to our serving personnel, our veterans and most especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is an honour to be able to mark this day alongside residents and visitors to our city, and share our hopes for a peaceful future.”