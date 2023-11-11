The children and adults of two neighbouring villages have combined to create their tribute to the fallen for the Remembrance Weekend.
Newton on Ouse and Linton on Ouse got out their knitting and crochet needles and their paintboxes to make the display.
Children at Linton on Ouse Primary School joined in the communal act of remembrance.
The finished display was mounted free of charge to the lych gate at All Saints Church in Cherry Tree Avenue, Newton on Ouse by Lindsey of Little Bear and Bird Florist in Haxby.
