North Yorkshire artist Lucy Pittaway is to hold an open day  to meet fans at her York gallery.

The special "Meet the Artist" event is happening on Saturday, 11th November from 12 pm to 3 pm.

In a unique opportunity, Lucy, who has won multiple awards, will be at the gallery, on Coppergate, to meet customers and sign any artwork they have. 

Besides the art, customers can enjoy a relaxed glass of fizz while exploring the gallery, which has a collection of Lucy’s artwork, homeware, and gifts.

The York studio

These are details for your diary:

Date

Saturday, 11th November

Time

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location

Lucy Pittaway York Gallery,  21 Coppergate, York YO1

Refreshments

A free glass of fizz.