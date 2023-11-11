The special "Meet the Artist" event is happening on Saturday, 11th November from 12 pm to 3 pm.

In a unique opportunity, Lucy, who has won multiple awards, will be at the gallery, on Coppergate, to meet customers and sign any artwork they have.

Besides the art, customers can enjoy a relaxed glass of fizz while exploring the gallery, which has a collection of Lucy’s artwork, homeware, and gifts.

The York studio (Image: Press release)

These are details for your diary:

Date

Saturday, 11th November

Time

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location

Lucy Pittaway York Gallery, 21 Coppergate, York YO1

Refreshments

A free glass of fizz.