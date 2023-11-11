North Yorkshire artist Lucy Pittaway is to hold an open day to meet fans at her York gallery.
The special "Meet the Artist" event is happening on Saturday, 11th November from 12 pm to 3 pm.
In a unique opportunity, Lucy, who has won multiple awards, will be at the gallery, on Coppergate, to meet customers and sign any artwork they have.
Besides the art, customers can enjoy a relaxed glass of fizz while exploring the gallery, which has a collection of Lucy’s artwork, homeware, and gifts.
These are details for your diary:
Date
Saturday, 11th November
Time
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Location
Lucy Pittaway York Gallery, 21 Coppergate, York YO1
Refreshments
A free glass of fizz.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here