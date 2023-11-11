Krispy Kreme is giving away more than 60,000 free original glazed doughnuts in the UK on Monday (November 13) as part of World Kindness Day.
The popular doughnut company, which operates in over 30 countries around the world, said Monday's giveaway was part of a global effort by Krispy Kreme to "inspire people to connect with each other and share kindness".
Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, said: “World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other.
"Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that” said ,
“We hope giving away Original Glazed Dozens will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”
How to claim a free Krispy Kreme doughnut
Who doesn't love a Krispy Kreme doughnut, and how much better do things taste when they are free?
If you are one of the doughnut-loving, bargain-hunting Brits who will be rushing out to claim your freebie, here's what to do.
Head to your nearest participating Krispy Kreme store on Monday (November 13) and ask for the World Kindness Day offer.
And that's it. It's that simple.
You don't need to buy anything simply ask for the offer and receive a free original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut.
To find your closest store visit the Krispy Kreme website.
