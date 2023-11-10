THIEVES have struck in a North Yorkshire village.
The county's police are appealing for information regarding the identity of two men in connection with an attempt to steal a vintage Land Rover.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at South Duffield during the early hours of Thursday, October 12.
"The offenders caused damage to an outbuilding as well as several hundreds of pounds of damage to the Land Rover.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230197784 when providing details.
