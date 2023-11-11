Twelve trail hunts across Yorkshire, which meet regularly and run numerous social events throughout the year, have raised vital funds for the locally-based emergency rescue service.

Fundraising activities over the past 12 months have included a sponsored bike ride, collection buckets at community events, and more.

The Sinnington Hunt organised a clay-pigeon shoot, and holds annual point-to-point competitions with donations going to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The Holderness Hunt in east Yorkshire also donates funds raised from collections at its regular meets to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

In addition, tumblers’ club donations are a fundraising tradition, meaning that any rider who falls from their horse during a trail hunt has to contribute £10 to charity on the day.

Angela Kneeshaw from the Sinnington Hunt, said: “We are so proud to continue supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the invaluable work they do saving lives. Like other trail hunts across the country, this donation exemplifies our ongoing commitment to the air ambulance service here in Yorkshire, and we are immensely grateful for the service they provide.

“In areas like Ryedale it can be a long way from a road that is accessible by vehicle. The fact that the air ambulance can land almost anywhere if you were to need it is a huge comfort to those who trail hunt or ride horses in the local area. It is a charity we have therefore supported for many years, and this is just a small thank you for the work they do in keeping our communities safe.”

Helen Callear, Director of Fundraising North & East Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, commented “We would like to sincerely thank all involved for this wonderful donation from the trail hunting community. Contributions like these are the lifeblood of our ability to provide critical pre-hospital care to patients across Yorkshire. The support we receive from our local communities is the cornerstone of our charity's work – in this case rural and hard to reach areas. YAA are a charity and we rely on generous fundraising from individuals, groups and organisations such as the Sinnington and Holderness hunts to help us raise the vital monies we need.”

Sue Ellerington of the Holderness Hunt added: “We have chosen to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance for many years and will continue to support them. Anyone who has been injured whether falling from a horse or through any other kind of accident will feel immensely grateful. The air ambulance provides such a brilliant service, they are amazing.”