It is the latest in a series of bicycle-related offences by Jordan Lee Hipkins, 29.

He has already served a five-and-a-half year sentence for the manslaughter of a man he injected with heroin in a shop doorway, forcing another cyclist off his bike and kicking him in the face and assaulting a taxi driver after trying to undertake the taxi on his own bicycle while the vehicle was turning left.

Hipkins, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbing the young woman of her handbag in Bridge Street, central York, on September 27, and fraud by using her bank card.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the woman saw that Hipkins had an object with him during the robbery that was six or seven inches long.

Chris Dunn, for Hipkins, said the item was a bicycle pump. He had been cycling past the woman when the robbery took place.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, adjourned sentence so that the woman, who is 19, could prepare and give a personal statement to the court about the effect of the crime on her.

He heard that Hipkins was on a suspended sentence when he carried out the robbery. Hipkins will be sentenced on November 27 at York Crown Court. He was remanded in custody.

Last year, Hipkins received an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years at York Magistrates' Court after he admitted two charges of attempting to steal from a donation box at Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York.

In 2018, York Crown Court heard how Hipkins was on a different suspended prison sentence when he killed James Moore.

The 44-year-old man collapsed with a heart attack and brain damage after Hipkins injected him with heroin at 4am on May 25, 2017, and died 12 days later in hospital.

The court heard Mr Moore consented to the injection and that Hipkins had taken some of the same heroin batch shortly before without adverse effect.

The 2018 suspended sentence was for causing actual bodily harm to the cyclist Hipkins forced off his bike and kicked in the face.

Hipkins was made to serve three months for that sentence, plus three months for assaulting the taxi driver and criminal damage after he was released on bail following Mr Moore's death.

York Crown Court heard he vandalised the taxi and left the taxi driver so traumatised the victim couldn’t work for two months and no longer felt safe working in the city centre, the court heard.

Both sentences were consecutive to the five years he was given for the manslaughter.