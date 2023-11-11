A HISTORIC house in York will boast a new luminous installation as part of its festive displays this Christmas.
The Bar Convent, in Blossom Street - the oldest living convent in the UK - says it is set to dazzle as part of this year’s Christmas experience ‘Let there be Light!’.
As well as Christmas decorations, the festive celebrations will include a global drawing campaign which will see more than 200 drawings projected in the Bar Convent's chapel dome.
A Bar Convent spokesperson said: "Gather your loved ones for a visit to the Bar Convent this festive season as our historic house becomes aglow with a twinkling tree, dazzling decorations, and an exciting new luminous installation as part of this year’s Christmas experience ‘Let there be Light!’.
"A new light installation will take centre-stage against the befitting backdrop of our stunning 18th Century Chapel this Christmas.
"Hope: Shadow and Light is a collaborative community work of art that not only responds to the Bar Convent’s Christmas theme but is part of a global drawing campaign originating in Viborg, Denmark - one of York’s fellow UNESCO Creative Cities of Media Arts.
"The project, in partnership with York arts charity, New Visuality, and installation artist, Nick Walters will see more than 200 drawings from 15 countries on five continents projected in the Bar Convent’s chapel dome alongside work created in York as part of #DrawWithDenmark – Green Together 2023 Campaign."
They added: "Drawing is a universal language, and this global campaign uses creativity to generate positive change in a way that makes the world come together; a message that particularly emanates at Christmas."
Local schools Our Lady Queen of Martyrs and St George’s RC Primary, learners from Blueberry Academy, ESOL students from York College, and even York’s Civic Party, led by the Lord Mayor of York, Chris Cullwick, will be joining in the fun.
All the art will be turned into a video installation in the exhibition and chapel.
The Bar Convent spokesperson added: "Don’t miss the opportunity to see this beautiful installation in addition to experiencing our Georgian Parlour dressed for Christmas, a special display in the exhibition and, of course, enjoy York’s favourite traditional Christmas lunch in our café."
People are asked to book Christmas lunches in advance. No booking is required to visit the rest of the house.
Two-course Christmas lunches cost £27 per person.
The exhibition is £6 for adults, concessions £4, children £2 and family tickets £12.
The chapel and Georgian Parlour are free. Last admission is 4pm.
