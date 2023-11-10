Detectives in Harrogate have issued an appeal to find a key witness following a report of sexual assault in some public toilets.

The suspect in the case has been identified and officers want to stress that the man they want to trace is not a suspect, but a witness who may be able to provide vital information.

The incident happened on September 17 when a man and a woman went into public toilets in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate, opposite the railway station.

A police spokesman said: "They were both followed into the toilet by the man in the image below.

"The man appears visibly surprised to see both the man and woman enter the men's toilets together and may remember the incident.

"Officers are hoping that the man reads this appeal and gets in touch as he may be able to provide key information that could assist their investigation.

"If you believe that you are the man, or you also saw a man and woman in the male toilets that day, please get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to email lorraine.whipp@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for Lorraine Whipp.

Please quote reference number 12230176639 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The man in this image may have witnessed a sexual assault in Harrogate and police are keen to speak to him (Image: North Yorkshire Police)