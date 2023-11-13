Members of 20's Plenty for York were joined by leading members of York Civic Trust to discuss their calls for a reduced speed limit to be included in York's new Local Transport Plan.

The meeting, on November 9, came after City of York Council published a transport policy draft.

According to Anna Semlyen, national campaign manager for 20's Plenty, the road safety aims in the report aren't going to be met without a citywide reduction to a 20mph speed limit.

One of the council's aims is the Vision Zero approach, a goal to remove all road fatalities.

A 20's Plenty statement said: "York Councillors should use powers to set default road speeds to the survivable limit of 20mph

"London reported 25 per cent fewer killed and seriously injured on red route arterials that went 20mph.

"Hit at 30mph, 56 per cent of pedestrians are killed or seriously injured (Department for Transport 2010)."

Also speaking at the meeting was York Civic Trust's, Professor Tony May. The trust has supported calls for a 20mph limit.

"Residential roads should have comprehensive 20mph speed limits, with through traffic discouraged," the trust said.

City of York Council is hosting a consultation on its local transport strategy and plan on Tuesday, November 14.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, executive member for transport and economy, will answer questions on the proposed strategy from campaigners and the public.