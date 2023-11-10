City of York Council's planning committee has unanimously approved plans to construct a new two-storey building for Hempland Primary School.

Hempland successfully achieved a place on the government’s School Rebuilding Programme which carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects in schools and colleges across England. The school’s current building has reached the end of its functional life and will be completely rebuilt under the Department for Education led programme.

The school and Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust have been working closely with the Department for Education and contractor, ISG Construction, on the plans for the new building in Whitby Avenue in Heworth.

A spokesperson for Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust said: “We are delighted that the project has passed this important milestone and are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with the DfE and ISG to deliver a world-class school for the Hempland community.”

The new school is designed to be net carbon zero in operation and will be built to the latest construction standards. It will provide modern, state of the art facilities to help support an excellent and enriching education and will include a main hall, kitchen, library, staff room and reception area along with classrooms, cloakrooms, toilets and offices.

Under the approved plans, the new building will be constructed behind the current school avoiding the need for any temporary accommodation during construction. Once the new school is open, the old building will be demolished to make way for an Early Years play area and landscaping.

Work on site is due to begin early next year and is expected to be completed by Autumn 2025.

The existing school was built in the 1960s, but plans submitted to City of York Council in August said it had passed “its functional life.”

The capacity of the school will remain at 420 pupils and 50 staff.

The new school allows for more open space, and environmental features 238 solar panels (totalling 600m2) on the roof, with its remainder “planted out with a green roof.” Heating will be provided by air source heat pumps.

These and other environmental measures would help the school meet government rules demanding new-build schools be ‘net zero’, far exceeding city council targets.

Phase one of building the new school is estimated to take 52 weeks, which on completion will see staff and pupils transferred from the existing facility.

Phase two will see the demolition of the existing school, which is expected to take 27 weeks.

Phases 3 and 4 comprise of completing the car park and is scheduled to last two weeks being undertaken during the 2025 Summer Holidays.