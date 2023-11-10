North Yorkshire Police say an Amazon Prime delivery van has been stolen from High Street, Carlton, near Selby.

Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they'd like to speak after a van was stolen at about 5.02pm on September 17, the stolen Ford Transit Van's registration number was LD71OAS.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The vehicle was marked on the back and sides with the Amazon arrow with the word “Prime” written after it."

If you believe you know the whereabouts of the stolen van or you can help identify the suspect, please email: david.fulford@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Fulford. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230176542 when providing details.