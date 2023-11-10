York Musical Theatre Company’s production of The Wizard of Oz opens next year at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre but before then several events will take place.

An introduction evening takes place on Wednesday, November 22, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Poppleton Methodist Church Hall.

It is open to all ages above 16 provides an opportunity to meet the creative team, gain insights into the show’s vision, audition process and rehearsal schedule.

Adult auditions (16+) take place on Saturday, December 2, from 2pm to 5pm at Poppleton Methodist Church Hall.

Current members can request an audition pack by emailing: auditions@yorkmusicaltheatrecompany.org.uk

New members are encouraged to sign up at: https://membermojo.co.uk/ymtcjoinus

York Musical Theatre Company will host children's audition workshops for the show on Saturday, November 25, from 2pm to 5.30pm at Haxby Memorial Hall.

The event will feature singing and dancing workshops for children aged nine to 12.

To register visit: https://membermojo.co.uk/ymtcjoinus

The Wizard of Oz runs from May 22 to 25, 2024, at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

For more information about the show follow York Musical Theatre Company on Facebook: www.facebook.com/yorkmusicaltheatrecompany