North Yorkshire Police say Karl/Carl Nimmo, 42, of Darlington who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order, Jake William Craven , 27, of Scarborough is wanted for assault and Benjamin Peter Haycocks, 42, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate them, but they have evaded arrest.

"If you have seen one of them, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, please call 999."

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the following North Yorkshire Police reference numbers when passing information: Karl Nimmo – 12230189289 Jake William Craven – 12230147800 Benjamin Peter Haycocks - 12230145326