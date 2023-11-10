The 12-bed New Holgate has opened its doors after a £2 million refurbishment and is already receiving 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

The hotel, at 106-108 Holgate Road, was previously the Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast.

Prior to the upgrade it was acquired by York businessman Nick Bradley, who specialises in real estate and hospitality.

The hotel was originally two Grade II-listed Victorian townhouses built in 1846.

It has been completely renovated and redesigned to create a luxurious boutique hotel.

The hotel had been due to open in March, but extra renovations were needed, taking extra time and care, using skilled craftspeople.

The four-storey townhouse has 12 individually-designed bedrooms, featuring King, Double and Luxury Family suites, with all ground floor rooms dog-friendly.

Yorkshire designers Studio Interiors have created an interior of artwork and fixtures, blending York’s industrial heritage, such as the nearby 1911-built Holgate Bridge, with modern sophistication to create spacious, light and welcoming spaces.

The bedroom suites are inspired by New York and Amsterdam and include Hypnos mattresses, large flat screen smart TVs, and elegant bathrooms featuring rainfall showers and locally sourced toiletries from Harrogate based H2K for a spa-like experience.

To help with sustainability and a lower carbon footprint, many original hotel features have been restored and EV chargers have been installed for guest use.

Locally-sourced food and drink can also be enjoyed in the breakfast room or the whiskey lounge and bar.

The venue recently received its premises licence from City of York Council allowing the sale of alcohol.

A boardroom allows guests to work and hold private meetings and events.

There is also parking for 12 vehicles.

Mr Bradley says he is thrilled to have welcomed the hotel’s first guests.

“We are proud to have brought a new addition to York’s hotel scene, creating a quirky, unique and luxurious townhouse where everyone can feel at home in our city.

“Our team are dedicated to giving our guests a warm, welcoming and personal service and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world. We are also developing exciting plans to be able to create a space for local businesses and residents to enjoy New Holgate.”

Zoe Wheatley, Co-Founder & Director at Studio Two Interiors said: “The design was very much inspired by York’s rich industrial history, so we are pleased to be able to celebrate the city’s heritage whilst taking the hotel to a new modernised level. We look forward to seeing the hotel continue to flourish!”

Overnight stays range from £200 - £300 and can be booked directly on New Holgate’s website – www.newholgate.com.

However, to mark the opening, guests who book direct through New Holgate’s website and use the code CELEBRATE10 can enjoy bed and breakfast, sparkling wine, and chocolates for £119 subject to conditions.