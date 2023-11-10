TransPennine Express (TPE) says a fault with the signalling system at Malton has blocked all lines.

As a result, services running through Malton may be cancelled or delayed, said a spokesperson for the rail firm.

One of the passengers told the Gazette & Herald the train had been stationary outside Malton station for nearly three hours.

They said the train is back moving now.

The line between York and Scarborough is blocked due the issue.

Disruption is expected until 2.15pm today (Friday, November 10), said the spokesperson.

Rail replacement road transport is running between Scarborough and York in both directions calling at stations on the line.

“Customers can travel on Coastliner bus services between York and Scarborough in both directions,” said the TPE spokesperson.

“TransPennine Express rail tickets (will) be accepted for these journeys.”

For more information about the disruption visit: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates