Train passengers are facing disruption after a fault blocked railway lines in North Yorkshire.
TransPennine Express (TPE) says a fault with the signalling system at Malton has blocked all lines.
As a result, services running through Malton may be cancelled or delayed, said a spokesperson for the rail firm.
One of the passengers told the Gazette & Herald the train had been stationary outside Malton station for nearly three hours.
They said the train is back moving now.
The line between York and Scarborough is blocked due the issue.
Disruption is expected until 2.15pm today (Friday, November 10), said the spokesperson.
Rail replacement road transport is running between Scarborough and York in both directions calling at stations on the line.
“Customers can travel on Coastliner bus services between York and Scarborough in both directions,” said the TPE spokesperson.
“TransPennine Express rail tickets (will) be accepted for these journeys.”
For more information about the disruption visit: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here